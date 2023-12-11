Govt to help skilled workers find jobs abroad: minister

PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Dr Aamir Abdullah has said that the provincial government is going to take into consideration setting up its own organization or cell at the provincial level on the pattern of Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) for the purpose of finding more opportunities for skilled and professional people of the province in foreign countries and providing them support in the required stages.

Talking on the occasion of his visit to Government Technical and Vocational Centre (GTVC), here at Gulbahar, he said that the proposed setup will be established under Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), and will provide assistance in sending skilled graduates from technical training institutions abroad.

During the visit, the minister reviewed technical training processes there and also visited d the same language center established inside the technical college.

He termed the provincial government and Oversees Employment Corporation (OEC) collaborative efforts regarding imparting the skilled force of the province on Korean language training, very important and useful, adding that the manpower of the region could be able to gain more opportunities available in various professional and technical fields in Korea through this project.

He said that as a result of this effort, hundreds of trained and skilled people of the province can get honorable employment in various fields in the Korean market every year.

The caretaker minister on this occasion also reviewed the various trades classes in the college while took serious notice of the college accountant’s absence without reason during the visit and issued orders to the relevant authorities for his suspension and seeking an explanation.

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan, coordinator of the Overseas Employment Corporation at regional office, informed the minister that every year, South Korea requires about 4,000 skilled manpower in various trades from Pakistan including about 600 people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He told that in view of the need for such skilled workers to have knowledge of the local Korean language, they are taught language courses of two months duration under OEC Centre, which is a preliminary requirement for the skilled manpower required there.

It merits mentioning here that the said facility and training program is a joint effort of the federal institution and the provincial department of technical education, in connection with which the provincial institution provides the facility of space for the training center while the training activities are carried out by the federal institution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023