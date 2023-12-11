Experts underscore need for insulating small farmers from economic losses

HYDERABAD: Experts from national and international organizations have emphasized planning to protect small farmers from economic distress through insurance and small loans, due to floods, cyclones, famine, drought, and diseases in crops and animals, while Government, academia, private sector, and the social sector should work together for the rehabilitation and support of small farmers affected from possible risks in future.

A meeting was held in connection with the discussion on the basic issues and problems of providing small and easy loans to farmers and insurance of crops and animals, which was chaired by the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Dr. Fateh Marri at University Senate Hall.

Michael J. McCord, Principal Managing Director of Micro Insurance Center Milliman USA, Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, Managing Director of SAFCO, and heads of various departments were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that small farmers and cattle owners in Sindh do not get advanced information regarding climate changes during floods, cyclones, and disasters, due to which they are unable to save their crops and animals.

Michael J. McCord, principal managing director of the Micro Insurance Center Milliman USA said during a presentation on “Climate Resilient Products and Services” in the Agriculture and Livestock sector that we are working with the province’s academia, social, and private sectors to insure small farmers and their livestock in Sindh, in this context the purpose of consultation with the experts of Sindh Agriculture University is to collect the details of the losses during the calamities and exchange with research and academic experts.

Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, Managing Director of SAFCO said that through the resources and experts of the SAU and with the support of SAFCO, the objectives of supporting and rehabilitating local farmers will be achieved, which will play an important role in advancing climate resilience solutions in Sindh.

On the occasion, Dean Dr. Altaf Siyal said that apart from natural disasters, farmers also need help in dealing with human-caused losses.

Separately, Dr Fateh Marri said that the social atmosphere, use of junk food, and lack of attention to health have given rise to high blood pressure, heart diseases, mental health issues, while such types of diseases are also growing rapidly among the youth.

He said while addressing a lecture program titled “Protect the heart from the heart” in collaboration with the Public Relations Section of SAU and Inner Wheel Club Hyderabad Indus District at the University’s Senate Hall.

Dr Marri said that our lives have become remote-controlled, while our lifestyles have changed, and we are careless about our health, which is why our hospitals are full of sick people.

Dr. Shaukat Ali Memon, an expert, and senior cardiologist said that 90 percent of people in the country do not know the cause of their high blood pressure, while 90 percent of people suffer from vitamin D deficiency due to irregular lifestyle.

He said that we are also away from exercise to reduce the calories that are increasing due to excessive consumption of fast food. He said that by using cigarettes at home, we are making children vulnerable to second-hand smoke. We need to reduce our blood pressure. And the diet has to be regulated, he added.

