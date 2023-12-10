BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelenskiy seen briefly talking to Hungary's Orban in Argentina

Published December 10, 2023

BUENOS AIRES/KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke briefly while attending the inauguration of Argentine President Javier Milei on Sunday, video on the Argentine Senate's YouTube channel showed.

No details were immediately available about what they discussed. Ukrainian media had speculated the pair might meet in Buenos Aires to resolve differences over Kyiv's bid for European Union membership.

The men were shown conversing back and forth for about 20 seconds as they mingled with other guests in the Argentine parliament, ahead of a European Union summit next week.

Zelenskiy says change needed in Ukraine’s mobilisation system

The summit is set to decide whether to start membership talks with Ukraine. Orban has repeatedly said he opposes starting talks now. Any decision to proceed has to be unanimous.

Orban has also threatened to block moves to give Kyiv 50 billion euros in budget support through 2027, though a senior official said on Friday that the EU would find ways to support Ukraine financially even if Hungary vetoed the move.

Viktor Orban Volodymyr Zelenskiy Hungary Ukrain Javier Milei

Comments

1000 characters

Zelenskiy seen briefly talking to Hungary's Orban in Argentina

Gaza war having ‘catastrophic’ health impact: WHO chief

Yemen rebels threaten Israel-bound Red Sea ships

Policeman martyred, two injured in blast in Balochistan’s Khuzdar

Army chief leaves for US on first official visit: ISPR

Bilawal says ‘was told’ KP CM has already been decided

COP28 pledges so far not enough to limit warming to 1.5C: IEA

Abrar Ahmed ruled out of first Australia Test with knee injury

Azan’s century helps Pakistan U19 beat India U19 by eight wickets

Cleanliness drive started in Lahore to ‘combat smog’: Naqvi

Saudi bourse gains on rising oil prices; Qatar falls

Read more stories