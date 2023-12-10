CM urges timely completion of Shahdara project

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviewed Shahdara Imamia Colony Overhead Bridge project late Friday night and stressed upon timely completion of the project.

The CM while talking with the media after getting a briefing and undergoing inspection of the project stated that we had announced completion of the Prime Minister project on 15th December and its delay is worth concerning. He said the people are facing difficulties due to construction activities of Imamia Colony Overhead Bridge; traffic flow is also getting affected. Imamia Colony Overhead Bridge is a mega project of the federal government. I am apprising the Prime Minister about the occurrence of delay in the project. The Prime Minister himself visited Imamia Colony and announced its completion period. I am updating the Prime Minister about completion of the project. We cannot state much about the project as it belongs to the federal government.

Mohsin Naqvi informed that InshaAllah Ghora Chowk flyover project will be completed soon. We will not compromise on the quality in the development projects. A couple of days delay can take place in the project completion.

In reply to a question, the CM stated that environmental pollution is worth concerning due to smog. Next week will be difficult. We cannot close down the schools due to examination of the children.

Mohsin Naqvi apprised that meeting with the investors in Qatar remained fruitful and productive. Today was a day of bliss and rejoice as a record hike was witnessed in the Stock Exchange. Much good news will come and I have already said that Pakistan has come into a position to take off.

NLC Project Manager Colonel Zafarul Hassan gave a briefing to CM Mohsin Naqvi on the Imamia Colony project.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Housing, DG LDA, Deputy Commissioner, NLC officials NLC Project Director Samiullah Chattha and other officials were also present on the occasion.

