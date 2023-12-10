BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
PML-N, IPP form seat adjustment committee

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2023 03:33am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) have formed a six-member committee to sort out the matter of seat adjustment between the two parties for the upcoming general elections in the country. The committee is comprised of three members each from both parties.

From PML-N side, partys Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafiq have been included in the committee while the IPP is represented by Aun Chaudhry, Ishaq Khakwani and Nouman Langrial.

The committee will chalk out a formula for the selection of candidates and seat adjustment. The committee has held its first round of dialogue and reviewed progress on the matter of seat adjustment at different constituencies of national and provincial assemblies.

Source claimed that the PML-N will support IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan for the National Assembly seat in Lahore. The PML-N will not bring any candidate against Nouman Langrial in Sahiwal. No PML-N candidate will run for election against Aun Chaudhry and Ishaq Khaqwani. The sources said that more discussions will be held on the seats of IPP candidates including Dr Murad Raas, Amin Chaudhry and others.

The PML-N committee members will present the list of constituencies which the IPP has demanded from where its candidates will run the election before the party supremo Nawaz Sharif in a few days.

