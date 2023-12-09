BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

FIFA confirm three candidates to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

AFP Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:12pm

PARIS: FIFA on Saturday confirmed that three bids to host the Women’s World Cup in 2027 had been lodged “across three confederations” before the bidding process closed.

From Europe comes a joint bid between Belgium, Netherland and Germany while Mexico and the United States also teamed up as they submitted another joint bid just before Friday’s deadline.

Brazil is the only country with a sole bid.

“FIFA will now conduct a thorough evaluation process, including on-site inspection visits that are due to get underway in February 2024, before publishing its findings in a bid evaluation report in May 2024,” the organisation said in a statement.

The final decision will be made through an open vote at the next FIFA Congress in Bangkok on May 17, 2024.

South Africa had planned to bid but withdrew last month with their federation preferring “to present a well-prepared bid for 2031”.

The United States hosted the 1999 and 2003 World Cups on its own, and Germany hosted the 2011 event.

The last Women’s World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July and August this year, with Spain beating England in the final.

FIFA FIFA Women's World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

FIFA confirm three candidates to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

$100 billion export vision: Pakistan eyes to reduce trade deficit with China

Nawaz stresses on improving relations with India, other neigbours

Primary auction for GDS will also be held on PSX

Sukuk receives Rs479bn participation against Rs30bn target

Q1: Provinces’ budget surplus dips 76pc YoY

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Sarah Inam murder case: Verdict to be announced on December 14

Debt servicing: CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to make Rs25.4bn payment

OPEC members push against including fossil fuels phase-out in COP28 deal

Sydney bakes in hottest day in three years

Read more stories