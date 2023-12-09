US delegation visits KWSC to review initiatives & reforms

KARACHI: A delegation from US Consulate General Karachi represented by Dr Rebecca Peters, Senior International Water Policy Advisor US Department of State, Ms Leah Severino Economic Unit Chief and Qaseem Saeed, Economic Specialist US Consulate General Karachi visited the main office of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) located at Main Karsaz Road, Karachi to review the recent initiatives and reforms taken by the senior management of the Corporation.

The delegation had a detailed briefing by Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed, Managing Director / CEO, KWSC accompanied by Asadullah Khan, Chief Operating Officer, at the MD Secretariat, Karsaz.

The Managing Director / CEO, KWSC briefed the delegates on the recent reforms, recovery, and vision of the Corporation in the years to come.

The delegates also visited the recently established Hydrant Management and Monitoring Center of KWSC.

According to the spokesperson of KWSC, the purpose of the meeting between the two sides was to explore the opportunities of mutual interest. During the meeting, a detailed discussion about the recent arrangements and initiatives made by the KWSC regarding the availability and security of water in various areas of Karachi was held.

Further, areas of mutual interest, including but not limited to; exchanging of experiences, engagement of sister cities, green environment initiatives, enhancing technical capacity, engagement of US based companies in the water sector and climate change resilient water infrastructure also came under discussion.

At this occasion, the US delegation commended the endeavours of the MD / CEO, KWSC for taking concrete steps in transforming KWSC into a modern, responsive and service oriented utility and extended special appreciation on establishment of Hydrant Management and Monitoring Center, execution of unprecedented operations against illegal water connections and installation of SCADA system in KWSC network.

The delegates expressed their interest in learning the opportunities in waste water treatment and recycling projects in Karachi, and also assured meaningful engagement in future.

