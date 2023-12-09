BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Upcoming elections: Tareen, Shehbaz discuss seat adjacent

Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:46am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) are considering for a seat adjustment in the upcoming general elections.

This understanding was reached in a meeting of IPP leaders Jehangir Khan Tareen and Auon Chaudhry with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at Model Town.

During the meeting, Shehbaz had proposed a seat adjustment with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). However, the IPP's top brass had decided to respond to the proposal after discussing the matter with the party’s central executive committee. Views were also exchanged on the country’s political situation and matters concerning general elections.

Moreover, IPP spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan hoped the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will take notice of the intra-party polls. “The PTI intra-polls are against the constitution and law,” Firdous said. “The ECP should take strict action against the PTI over the intra-party polls.”

Firdous said, “It is unacceptable to see the holding of the so-called PTI intra-party polls, which reflects the worst example of dictatorship.”

