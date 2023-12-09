SAPT launches digital payment system

KARACHI: South Asia Pakistan Terminals Limited (SAPT) has launched a digital payment system aimed at streamlining the documentation and payment processing for import and export cargo at the terminal.

The new portal, developed in collaboration with a private bank and a fintech company, will allow importers and exporters to complete all documentation and payments required to release or load their cargo at SAPT, remotely. This eliminates the need for stakeholders to be physically present at the terminal.

According to a letter issued by SAPT, the portal significantly enhances efficiency and transparency around the port and shipping industry payment processes. By facilitating online payments and documentation, the portal also directly improves Pakistan's import and export dynamics and overall economic efficiency.

The digital payment system is now live at SAPT. The port authority has urged business community to transition to using the portal as it provides greater convenience and accessibility for cargo transactions.

Additionally, the portal mitigates foot traffic at SAPT counters and offers sustainable technology solutions.

