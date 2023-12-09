PDWP approves 3 uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved three development schemes for the higher education, urban development, and physical planning and housing sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 2.240319 billion.

The approved schemes were taken during a meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), which was chaired by Planning and Development Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo on Friday. Punjab Planning and Development Board Secretary Muzaffar Khan Sial, all members of the Board, heads of relevant provincial departments and other senior officials of the relevant departments attended the meeting.

The meeting approved the establishment of the Centre for College Faculty Development (CCFD) at the cost of Rs 566.319 million, improvement of sewerage/drainage system at Gaddafi Stadium at the cost of Rs 1268 million and urban sewerage/PCC and tuff tile scheme for Narowal city at the cost of Rs 406 million.

