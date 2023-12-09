BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Toshakhana case: NAB summons Bushra Bibi on 11th

Fazal Sher Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday summoned former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi to appear before it on December 11 in the Toshakhana case.

According to a notification issued by the anti-graft body, the NAB Rawalpindi has summoned Bushra Bibi to appear before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to record her statement. It is made clear that in case of non-compliance with directions contained in the notice, the authority may adopt coercive measures against her as provided under the provision of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

The notice further stated the investigation proceedings have revealed that during her husband’s tenure in the office of the prime minister of Pakistan, being the wife of ex-PM, she received gifts from foreign dignitaries amounting to millions of rupees and retained these gifts against a meager retention cost based on under value assessment/appraisement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

