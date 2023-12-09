LHC nullifies delimitation of PP-35 and PP-59

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday declared the delimitation of constituencies PP-35 and PP-59 of Wazirabad and Gakhar Mandi as null and void.

The court also asked the ECP to review the delimitation of NA-120 and NA-123 of Lahore. The court passed this order in a petition of PML-N leader Ata Tarar.

Earlier, his counsel argued that the ECP ignored the legal procedure in modification of some constituencies in Gakhar and Lahore. He contended that the ECP modified different constituencies without proper proportion of population. He said the ECP could not change the proportion of population in the constituencies. He, therefore, prayed the court to declare the modifications in the constituencies as void.

The court, after hearing the arguments, nullified the constituencies PP-35 and PP-59 and directed the election commission to review NA-123 and NA-120 constituencies of Lahore.

