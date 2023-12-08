OGDCL, PPL and GHPL sign Decarbonisation Charter at COP28

ISLAMABAD: In a significant stride towards sustainable energy practices, Pakistan’s leading Exploration and Production (E&P) companies, the OGDCL, the PPL, and the GHPL, joined forces for environmental responsibility.

At the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) held in Dubai, these E&P companies participated actively in the conference and exhibition, engaging with global stakeholders at the Pakistan Pavilion.

During the conference, the OGDCL, the PPL, and the GHPL signed the Decarbonisation Charter, emphasising their collective commitment to supporting climate change initiatives and decarbonisation.

The accord underscores the E&P sector’s desire to align business operations with global sustainability goals. The collaboration is aimed at transitioning towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious energy landscape.

The Pakistan Pavilion, a focal point for discussions on the nation’s efforts towards decarbonisation, hosted a panel discussion titled “Pakistan’s Upstream Petroleum Sector and Decarbonisation.”

Organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination in collaboration with the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) and OGDCL, the event featured distinguished panelists including Ahmed Hayat Lak, MD/CEO of OGDCL; Imran Abbasy, MD/CEO of PPL; Faheem Haider, MD/CEO of MPCL, and Masood Nabi, MD/CEO of GHPL.

