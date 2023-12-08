BAFL 51.10 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.14%)
BIPL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
DFML 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
DGKC 79.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.67%)
FCCL 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.33%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
GGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HBL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.37%)
HUBC 122.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.33%)
HUMNL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.79%)
LOTCHEM 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 123.24 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.57%)
PAEL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.95%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.03%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.68%)
SSGC 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
TELE 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
TPLP 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.32%)
TRG 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.22%)
UNITY 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,725 Increased By 76.6 (1.15%)
BR30 23,834 Increased By 265.2 (1.13%)
KSE100 65,348 Increased By 629.6 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,854 Increased By 259.6 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-08

Gold rises on weaker dollar, yields; spotlight on US jobs data

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

BENGALURU: Gold prices climbed on Thursday, buoyed by a weakness in the dollar and Treasury yields, with investors awaiting crucial US payrolls data that could help ascertain the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,032.90 per ounce by 1155 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.1% to $2,050.20. Yields on 10-year Treasury notes hovered near a three-month low, while the US dollar index fell 0.3% against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

“The biggest short-term concern is the risk that too many rate cuts have been priced in. With that in mind, Friday’s job report will be another important piece in the puzzle,” said Ole Hansen, Saxo Bank’s commodity strategy head. Data this week showed gradual signs of a cooling labour market in the United States, with job openings falling to 2-1/2-year lows in October.

The spotlight is now on the US non-farm payrolls data on Friday, ahead of the Fed’s updated economic and interest rate projections at their Dec. 12-13 policy meeting. Recent dovish comments from Fed officials and a slew of weaker-than-expected economic data raised expectations that US interest rates have peaked and the central bank may begin to cut rates early next year.

Traders are pricing in about a 60% chance of a rate cut by March next year, CME’s FedWatch Tool shows. Lower interest rates tend to support non-interest-bearing bullion. “Broadly speaking, (gold) is just effectively waiting for the big US data points and the Fed meeting before making that next move,” said Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at OANDA.

“The NFP data is ultimately going to determine whether gold breaks record highs again or we see some profit taking in a bit of a correction.” Spot silver was up 0.1% at $23.89 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $894.71 and palladium climbed 1.8% to $960.49 per ounce.

Gold Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold rises on weaker dollar, yields; spotlight on US jobs data

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Jul-Nov period: Rs302.63bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Body to probe smuggling of Afghan transit trade goods

LSG Hydro Power Project: Nepra weighs up grant of concurrence application filed by Korean co

Conversion of plant to Thar coal: JPCL CEO asks PD to take informed decision

Candidates in the election fray: CEC vows to ensure a level playing field

Article 99 of UN Charter: Pakistan welcomes UN chief’s decision

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

PSMA concerned at ‘unsustainable’ production costs

Read more stories