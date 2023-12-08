TEVTA chief for crucial role of blue-collar jobs

LAHORE: Brig Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, SI (M) Retd, Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), emphasized the crucial role of blue-collar jobs in ensuring a secure and prosperous economic future for Pakistan.

He made these remarks during the award distribution ceremony of TEVTA Techno Vision contest 2023, in which the Government College of Technologies from central Punjab actively participated.

Chairman stated that in developed countries, blue-collar jobs are a priority for students, serving as a guarantee for their economic well-being. He underscored the need for elevating the quality of training to international standards, emphasizing that Pakistan's economic stability is intricately tied to the expertise of its youth. Encouraging the youth to prioritize blue-collar professions, he highlighted their significance for both the stability of Pakistan and the individual success of students.

The Chairman acknowledged the support received from the Chief Minister of Punjab in overcoming the shortage of training materials and an increase in the student fund from Rs 250 to Rs 1000. As part of the ceremony, Brig Khokhar distributed cash prizes and certificates among the position holders.

GCT, Railway Road, Lahore, secured the first position, the winning students Zain Ali, Syed Zohaib, and Hamza Ali who made "Lathe Automatic Machine model". While GCT, Lytton Road, Lahore claimed the second position, the winning students Bisha Batool and Alina Saleem executed a sustainable project by using "Recycle Jeans.” The third position was awarded to students of GCT Sialkot, the winning students were Wahaj Rafiq, Muhammad Bilal, and Adeel Ahmad who made model of "Electricity Generator by waste & Carbon purifier.”

Senior Director General TEVTA, Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, and Regional Director Engr Tariq Mahmood also addressed the ceremony, highlighting the commitment to advancing technical education and vocational training in the region.

