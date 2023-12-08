BAFL 51.17 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.28%)
BIPL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.29%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.14%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
DFML 19.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.43%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.67%)
FCCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
GGL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
HBL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.37%)
HUBC 122.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.29%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
MLCF 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
OGDC 123.51 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.8%)
PAEL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PIOC 116.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.03%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.45 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.61%)
SSGC 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
TPLP 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
TRG 91.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
BR100 6,725 Increased By 77.2 (1.16%)
BR30 23,827 Increased By 258.5 (1.1%)
KSE100 65,374 Increased By 655.7 (1.01%)
KSE30 21,863 Increased By 269 (1.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-08

NH&MP training officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Recorder Report Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

LAHORE: The delegation undergoing training NH&MP officers at National Highway & Motorway Police College, Sheikhupura, accompanied by faculty members, made a study visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Thursday.

During the visit, Safe City officers provided a detailed briefing on the authority's operations and workings of different departments. The officers received a comprehensive overview of the intelligent traffic management system, artificial intelligence, and modern communication systems.

They were also introduced to the e-challan system, the modern forensic evidence system, and the importance of evidence in investigations. The officers said that visiting the Safe Cities Authority has become an essential component of police training courses, as the project plays a crucial role in changing the police culture, and the use of modern technology has proven to be effective in crime suppression and traffic management.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NH&MP Safe Cities

Comments

1000 characters

NH&MP training officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Jul-Nov period: Rs302.63bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Body to probe smuggling of Afghan transit trade goods

LSG Hydro Power Project: Nepra weighs up grant of concurrence application filed by Korean co

Conversion of plant to Thar coal: JPCL CEO asks PD to take informed decision

Candidates in the election fray: CEC vows to ensure a level playing field

Article 99 of UN Charter: Pakistan welcomes UN chief’s decision

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

PSMA concerned at ‘unsustainable’ production costs

Read more stories