Mayor, stakeholders discuss Hyderabad Master Plan 2047

HYDERABAD: The Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro chaired a meeting with all stakeholders to chalk out Hyderabad Master Plan 2047 with estimated cost of Rs 500 million to make this city more sustainable and livable for future.

He said that he himself observed poor management of city in past and the main reason behind this is conversion of agriculture land into commercial and residential land which made city more vulnerable. Mayor Hyderabad said that he visited rural Hyderabad and he was shocked to see that all sides of rural Hyderabad also covered up with new housing schemes.

The Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner Anees Ahmed Dasti said that the prime objective of the meeting is better urban planning and utilisation of the land of Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad is the second largest city of Sindh and the population is also growing day by day and we have to do better planning for this city till 2047. This master plan will be included components of drainage system, clean air, agriculture activities, pure drinking water and availability of all civic facilities in city.

Expressing his views in the meeting Director Department of City and Regional Planning Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Imtiaz Ahmed Chandio thanked the Mayor Hyderabad for consultation of Hyderabad Master Plan.

He said that it will be better to assign the responsibilities of planning to MUET rather than to give tenders to some non professionals and spend public exchequer in poor planning which we all are witnessing.

He underlined the need of planning better roads and transport system to minimize citizen’s dependency on private transport. He asked that why the government departments avoid getting professional help from Universities despite that we always ready to help administration unconditionally.

ADC-I Najeeb ur Rehman Jamali said that without detailed study of population growth this plan would not work in future, the population growth in the city is due to rural migration to urban areas so the demographic study of city is need of the hour to make this plan successful.

He added that Hyderabad Civil Hospital is overburdened so it must be shifted outside the city on larger scale. The commercial markets should also be shifted outside the city to make city clean and peaceful.

The DG HDA Zahid Hussain Shar said that it is first time in the history that we sit together for planning for our future generation. He added that the population growth ratio of Hyderabad is 2.1 but we don't have any data of migrating people in Hyderabad.

Mayor Hyderabad directed to all stakeholders to submit written proposals for Hyderabad Master Plan 2047.

