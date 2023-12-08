Hajj Draw 2024: Alhamra unveils winners

LAHORE: Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall, hosted the prestigious Hajj Draw 2024. The event witnessed the participation of all officers and employees, including Executive Director Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry and Director Admin Dr Asim Chaudhry.

The fortunate winners, Ali Kalyar (CC TV Operator) and Muhammad Nadeem Ali (Security Guard), were warmly congratulated by Executive Director Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry and other officers and staff.

In his address, Executive Director Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry extended heartfelt wishes to the winners, praying for their safe and devoted journey during the sacred duty of Hajj.

Alhamra, as part of its annual tradition, sponsors the Hajj pilgrimage for two employees, a practice that was celebrated with enthusiasm by all officers and staff at the Hajj draw ceremony."

