BAFL 49.75 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (6.99%)
BIPL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.1%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.47%)
DFML 19.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.33%)
DGKC 80.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.64%)
FABL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (6.97%)
FCCL 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
FFL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
HBL 121.50 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (3.01%)
HUBC 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.41%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (11.68%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.61%)
MLCF 42.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.26%)
PAEL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.16%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.11%)
PIOC 116.12 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.12%)
PPL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.04%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
SNGP 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
SSGC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.53%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 14.67 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.47%)
TRG 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.24%)
UNITY 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.18%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
BR100 6,630 Increased By 85.7 (1.31%)
BR30 23,483 Increased By 272.5 (1.17%)
KSE100 64,637 Increased By 719.3 (1.13%)
KSE30 21,560 Increased By 208.5 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stronger pound pulls UK’s FTSE 100 lower in early trade

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2023 02:55pm

The UK’s FTSE 100 fell in broad-based declines on Thursday as a strengthening pound weighed on the exporter-heavy index, while elevated government bond yields also dampened risk appetite.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.4% by 0813 GMT, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index lost 0.7%.

The personal goods sector led declines early on, falling 2.2%.

Among individual stocks, Asia-focussed lender HSBC was the biggest drag on the FTSE 100, falling 1%.

The pound rose 0.2% against the dollar, while British government bond yields also edged higher, in line with their global counterparts.

DS Smith fell 1.4% after the cardboard maker said its CEO Miles Roberts will retire and recorded a 15% slump in its half-year profit before tax.

UK’s FTSE 100 slips for second straight session as financials drag

Media firm Future lost 15.8% after reporting full-year results.

Smart Metering Systems jumped 41.9% after the energy infrastructure firm said a company owned by funds advised by KKR and its affiliates will acquire it in an all-cash deal of about 1.3 billion pounds ($1.63 billion).

FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Stronger pound pulls UK’s FTSE 100 lower in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Illegal foreigners impact Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Death toll from fire at Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil rises to 5

Israel advances in south Gaza city as fearful civilians search for safety

Engro Polymer and Chemicals inks gas supply deal with SSGC

Soaring pollution in Pakistan’s Lahore fills wards with sick children

Oil stages small recovery as weak economic outlook lingers

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Govt likely to drop 137 PSDP nonstarters

Read more stories