Brecorder
Dec 07, 2023
Business & Finance

D&B announces 'Finance and Risk Analytics Solutions'

Published 07 Dec, 2023

KARACHI: Aimed at streamlining finance operations and reforming third-party risk management for Pakistani businesses, Dun & Bradstreet has announced two revolutionary solutions- D&B Finance Analytics and D&B Risk Analytics.

The two flagship AI-enabled solutions are powered by the D&B Data Cloud that comprises 520 million+ data records and contains key insights on 340 million+ shareholders.

The Dun & Bradstreet Finance Analytics is a complete credit-to-cash portal that assists businesses in streamlining financial decisions, reducing credit risk, and minimizing bad receivables. Combining Credit Intelligence with Receivables Intelligence, this state-of-the-art product reduces company costs and enhances customer experience through credit automation and smooth cash management.

The second platform, Dun & Bradstreet Risk Analytics, helps companies manage regulatory, operational, and reputation risks emanating from their dealings with other companies. Dun & Bradstreet Risk Analytics monitors and evaluates third party risks through screening, ESG performance, risk scores, and disruption alerts. A key feature of Risk Analytics is restricted party screening that detects third-party threats related to anti-money laundering, politically exposed persons, and adverse media coverage.

Talking about the two products, Dun & Bradstreet Pakistan Chief Business Officer Niran Rehman said “I firmly assert that D&B Risk Analytics (RA) stands as the quintessential wholesale solution for organizations seeking a comprehensive due diligence framework for their entire business ecosystem.”

“From meticulous entity identity resolution to pivotal D&B risk scores and indicators, inclusive financial assessments, comprehensive insights into company ownership structures, and intricate organization family trees, to robust third-party ESG assessments and efficient sanction screening tools—RA seamlessly amalgamates this exhaustive list, delivering a unified and readily deployable solution for comprehensive entity due diligence.”

“Equally invigorating is our Finance Analytics (FA) offering. Navigating credit risk and managing outstanding debt in the dynamic landscape of today’s financial realm necessitates specialized and verified financial data, well-defined scoring limits, and metrics. FA not only fulfils these requisites but also provides an easily navigable technological interface, ensuring that users can harness the power of accurate financial insights effortlessly,” he said.

“D&B’s commitment to delivering these cutting-edge solutions reflects our dedication to empowering businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly complex and fast-paced business environment.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

