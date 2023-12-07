BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
PSX TOP 25 COMPANIES AWARDS : Akif Saeed Chairman SECP

Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

TEXT: In today’s dynamic capital markets, the role of corporates in fostering investor confidence and driving market growth is critical. Listed companies play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of the stock market; a crucial component of Pakistan’s national economy. In this context, it is important to recognize and acknowledge the efforts of listed companies that have exhibited outstanding financial performance, exemplary leadership, and a commitment to sustainable business practices.

The Top 25 Companies Awards serve as a testament to the dedication and efforts of the award recipients, and I congratulate these companies for having excelled across diverse areas such as financial performance, corporate governance, investor relations, and corporate social responsibility. I also take this opportunity to congratulate Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for continuing its decades-old tradition of organizing the Top 25 Companies Awards. These awards not only honour the best performing companies but also inspire other companies to enhance their performance and practices.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), as the country’s apex securities market regulator, is dedicated to market development, promote digitization, and ensure greater transparency. It is important to recognize that recent measures undertaken for the development of capital markets, such as introduction of the Centralized Gateway Portal, regulatory framework for online-only brokers, andupcoming auction of Government securities at PSX; hold immense potential to elevate the market to new heights. The launch of New Trading System has paved the way for introduction of new types of derivatives and other innovative products at PSX, thusproviding the impetus for further development.We are confident that PSX will extend concerted efforts and work aggressively to ensure timely introduction of new products and reforms targeted towards enhancing liquidity in the market, improve governance standards and increase investor outreach.

SECP, in collaboration with key stakeholders, shall continue to further the interests of the corporate sectorin Pakistan. By creating a favourable investment climate and adopting the best corporate practices, we can build a financial ecosystem that fosters innovation, protects investors, and ensures the continued growth and stability of our economy.

