BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-06

Indian Sikh pilgrims thank Punjab govt

Safdar Rasheed Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

LAHORE: The Indian Sikh pilgrim family, which was swindled in Lahore, met with Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday and thanked the Punjab government for the early arrest of the accused and recovery of stolen money and valuables.

The Sikh family praised the professionalism of the Punjab police and said, “The way the Punjab government took care of us is unparalleled.”

The Chief Secretary said that Sikh pilgrims are ‘our guests’ and it is our responsibility to provide them with security. He said it would be ensured that such an unpleasant incident does not recur in future. He mentioned that all kinds of facilities are being provided to the Sikh community to perform their religious rituals, adding that accommodation, transport and security are being given to the Sikh pilgrims under a special tourism package.

The Chief Secretary said that the Punjab government has recently launched a Sikh Yatra booking portal through which Sikh pilgrims from all over the world can avail online hotel booking, transport and security.

DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi said that taking notice of the incident, the Punjab Chief Minister had ordered the immediate arrest of the accused. He said that the Punjab police arrested the accused from Karachi within four days by tracking the swindlers with the help of Safe City Authority and private CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, Sikh family visiting Pakistan to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib, the founder of Sikh Dharma arrived at the Central Police Office.

Sardar Kanwaljit Singh, belonging to Indian city of Haryana, near Karak Shetra, along with his family, met IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar. Sikh family includes Sardar Kanwaljit Singh, Sardar Jarnail Singh, Bibi Ravinder Kaur and Sardar Harpal Singh. Sikh family thanked IG Punjab for the arrest of the thugs who were involved in the looting and the recovery of all the stolen money and goods.

Head of the Sikh family, Sardar Kanwaljit Singh, declared the Punjab Police as the best force in the world for their quick response and the arrest of the accused in record time. Speaking in his native language, Sardar Kanwaljit Singh said, “IG Sahib Tehadi Team Kamal Aay,” “IG Sahib your team is matchless,” “Entire Punjab Police, including Dr Usman Anwar treated like family and gave brotherly love.” Sardar Kanwaljit Singh also saluted the IG Punjab and team of Lahore Police in an emotional manner.

Speaking on this occasion, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that we will always remember the tears and love of your expression of gratitude. We are grateful to Sikh brothers for their trust in Punjab police for arresting the accused. IG Punjab said that all the teams from CCPO, DIGs to constables performed diligently in tracing and arresting the accused.

IGP said that forward and back tracking of footages of 1300 cameras was examined to arrest the accused involved in the incident. While tracing the thug gang who committed the incident with sikh community, 07 more gangs involved in such incidents were arrested.

On this occasion, a cake was also cut to promote brotherhood between the Sikh and Muslim communities.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar congratulated the officials of Organized Crime, Operations and Investigations by hugging them. IG Punjab said that the police responded immediately after the incident, and accused will be punished.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Punjab government Punjab police Indian Sikh pilgrim family

Comments

1000 characters

Indian Sikh pilgrims thank Punjab govt

FCA mechanism: Discos’ tariff for Oct raised by Rs3 per unit

Commercial operation date: Nepra likely to grant Zorlu 4-month extension

Minister reviews power sector progress

FBR notifies list of entities to be integrated with its ‘RADAR’

FBR to integrate real time data of 145 entities

Digital payments: SBP launches ‘Raast P2M’ service

KE only Disco using handheld device for meter reading: Nepra

Jul-Oct govt debt stocks increased by Rs1.641trn

GDs inspections, PCAs: Material violations fall to 7pc from 8pc in 2022-23: World Bank

FD releases Rs17.4bn to ECP

Read more stories