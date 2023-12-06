Indian Sikh pilgrims thank Punjab govt

LAHORE: The Indian Sikh pilgrim family, which was swindled in Lahore, met with Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday and thanked the Punjab government for the early arrest of the accused and recovery of stolen money and valuables.

The Sikh family praised the professionalism of the Punjab police and said, “The way the Punjab government took care of us is unparalleled.”

The Chief Secretary said that Sikh pilgrims are ‘our guests’ and it is our responsibility to provide them with security. He said it would be ensured that such an unpleasant incident does not recur in future. He mentioned that all kinds of facilities are being provided to the Sikh community to perform their religious rituals, adding that accommodation, transport and security are being given to the Sikh pilgrims under a special tourism package.

The Chief Secretary said that the Punjab government has recently launched a Sikh Yatra booking portal through which Sikh pilgrims from all over the world can avail online hotel booking, transport and security.

DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi said that taking notice of the incident, the Punjab Chief Minister had ordered the immediate arrest of the accused. He said that the Punjab police arrested the accused from Karachi within four days by tracking the swindlers with the help of Safe City Authority and private CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, Sikh family visiting Pakistan to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib, the founder of Sikh Dharma arrived at the Central Police Office.

Sardar Kanwaljit Singh, belonging to Indian city of Haryana, near Karak Shetra, along with his family, met IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar. Sikh family includes Sardar Kanwaljit Singh, Sardar Jarnail Singh, Bibi Ravinder Kaur and Sardar Harpal Singh. Sikh family thanked IG Punjab for the arrest of the thugs who were involved in the looting and the recovery of all the stolen money and goods.

Head of the Sikh family, Sardar Kanwaljit Singh, declared the Punjab Police as the best force in the world for their quick response and the arrest of the accused in record time. Speaking in his native language, Sardar Kanwaljit Singh said, “IG Sahib Tehadi Team Kamal Aay,” “IG Sahib your team is matchless,” “Entire Punjab Police, including Dr Usman Anwar treated like family and gave brotherly love.” Sardar Kanwaljit Singh also saluted the IG Punjab and team of Lahore Police in an emotional manner.

Speaking on this occasion, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that we will always remember the tears and love of your expression of gratitude. We are grateful to Sikh brothers for their trust in Punjab police for arresting the accused. IG Punjab said that all the teams from CCPO, DIGs to constables performed diligently in tracing and arresting the accused.

IGP said that forward and back tracking of footages of 1300 cameras was examined to arrest the accused involved in the incident. While tracing the thug gang who committed the incident with sikh community, 07 more gangs involved in such incidents were arrested.

On this occasion, a cake was also cut to promote brotherhood between the Sikh and Muslim communities.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar congratulated the officials of Organized Crime, Operations and Investigations by hugging them. IG Punjab said that the police responded immediately after the incident, and accused will be punished.

