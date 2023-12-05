BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper falls to 1-week low on China credit rating cut

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 07:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices fell to one-week lows on Tuesday after Moody’s cut its outlook on China’s credit ratings to negative from stable, inventories in London Metal Exchange warehouses rose and the dollar firmed.

Benchmark copper was 1.1% lower at $8,348 a metric ton in open outcry trading, the lowest since Nov. 28.

Moody’s cited mounting global concern over the impact of surging local Chinese government debt and a deepening property crisis in the world’s second-largest economy.

“A slump in China’s property market has been a major headwind to copper demand this year and a continued slowdown in the sector remains the main downside risk for the metal,” said Ewa Manthey, ING’s commodities strategist.

“We believe that until the market sees signs of a sustainable recovery and economic growth in China, we will struggle to see a long-term move higher for copper prices,” she added.

Copper slides as dollar strengthens and China doubts return

Chinese equities tumbled to levels last seen in 2019 after the rating cut, while major banks in China were seen rushing to buy the yuan against the dollar.

The stronger U.S. currency, making dollar-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, reinforced negative sentiment for demand and prices.

Also spurring a negative reaction was higher stocks of copper in LME registered warehouses, which at 180,550 tons have climbed 230% since the middle of July.

Elsewhere, nickel prices resumed their downtrend due to expectations of excess supply. LME nickel lost 2.2% to $16,340 a ton as top producer Nornickel saw a bigger surplus this year, citing lower consumption from the battery sector.

Aluminium edged down 0.9% to $2,162 a ton, zinc dropped 1% to $2,073, and tin shed 0.6% to $23,925.

LME lead fell 1% to $2,073 a ton, on track for its 12th straight session of loss.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market

Comments

1000 characters

Copper falls to 1-week low on China credit rating cut

Inter-bank: rupee records 6th successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee edges higher against US dollar

Cotton arrival up 5.2% in last two weeks of Nov: PCGA

KSE-100 settles shy of 63,000 after 463-point gain

At least 3 children among 4 injured in blast on Peshawar’s Warsak Road

Situation in Gaza 'getting worse by the hour': WHO

India to be world’s third-largest economy by 2030: S&P Global Ratings

CodeNinja secures $1.6mn investment led by sAi Venture Capital

Pakistan women’s team secures historic T20I series win over New Zealand

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,200 in Pakistan

Read more stories