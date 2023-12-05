BAFL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
BIPL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
BOP 5.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.73%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FABL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
FCCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.63%)
FFL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
HBL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.67%)
HUBC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
KEL 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
MLCF 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
OGDC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.13%)
PAEL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PIOC 112.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PPL 99.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.45%)
PRL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
SSGC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 86.16 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.6%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 6,368 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 22,306 Decreased By -69.8 (-0.31%)
KSE100 62,432 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.1%)
KSE30 20,766 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall on economic concerns, foreign outflows

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 10:02am

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Tuesday, as mixed economic data elevated concerns about the country’s growth, with investors cautiously awaiting economic indicators and policy meetings for more clues.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index lost 0.8%, and the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.7% by the midday recess.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1.8%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 1.4%.

** The broad Asian stock markets slipped to three-week lows on Tuesday while bonds and the dollar steadied as investors tempered expectations for cuts to US interest rates and waited on US jobs data.

** China’s services activity expanded at a quicker pace in November, a private-sector survey showed on Tuesday.

** However, the findings present a mixed picture of the vast services sector as an official survey last week showed the sector unexpectedly contracted for the first time since December last year, prompting calls for more stimulus measures.

** China and broader emerging Asia market stocks were among the most net sold regions by global hedge funds in November, Goldman Sachs said, as fund managers further reduced exposure to the world’s second-largest economy.

China stocks extend fall on growth concerns

** Foreign investors sold a net 4.7 billion yuan ($657.86 million) of Chinese shares so far on Tuesday.

** Most sectors declined, with real estate developers , semiconductors and computers down between 1.6% and 2.2%.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong slumped 2%.

** Market participants are awaiting more economic data later in the week and the upcoming Politburo meeting and the annual Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC), which usually discuss policy plans and the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy.

** UBS economists expect modest but explicit fiscal support to be announced during the CEWC. They also expect high frequency data would point to a continued y/y decline in property sales.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks fall on economic concerns, foreign outflows

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Four countries: FBR decides to ink deal on Electronic Data Interchange

Pakistan not on agenda of IMF Executive Board meeting

At least 3 children injured in Peshawar blast

Oil prices little changed amid OPEC+ cut doubts, Mid-East tension

Overbilling in violation of Nepra Act: All Discos including KE to face legal proceedings

Commodities being imported by TCP: Govt decides to change payment mechanism

War risk insurance rates edge up

Nov oil sales rise 9pc MoM

Issues related to KE: Al-Jomaih shares its ‘ordeal’ with PM, petroleum minister

Read more stories