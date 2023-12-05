BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,377 Increased By 82.2 (1.31%)
BR30 22,376 Increased By 439.3 (2%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-05

Japan confers FM’s commendations for FY 2023 to Shafiqur Rehman

Press Release Published 05 Dec, 2023 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Japan has awarded the Foreign Minister’s Commendations for FY 2023 to Muhammad Shafiqur Rehman, president of Milestone Society for the Special Persons, in recognition of his significant contribution towards the promotion of mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan, said a press release.

Wada Mitsuhiro, the ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on behalf of the Government of Japan, on 4 December 2023, conferred the Foreign Minister’s Commendations for FY 2023 to Muhammad Shafiqur Rehman.

The commendation ceremony was held at the Ambassador’s official residence in Islamabad.

Muhammad Shafiqur Rehman, himself is a wheelchair user, and due to his strong leadership, he dedicated his sincere efforts to work for the special persons in Pakistan to expand their opportunities. In collaboration with Sakura Wheelchair Project, he has been carrying used wheelchairs from Japan and distributing to wheelchair users in Pakistan. It is a great connection between the special persons in Japan and Pakistan.

In addition, he established a local NGO, Milestone Society for the Special Persons, and under Grant Assistance of Japanese Government in 2018, constructed a special education self-support training center for persons with disabilities in Lahore. He has been fully working to improve the living standards of the persons with disability.

Wada Mitsuhiro, while speaking on the occasion, congratulated Muhammad Shafiq on receiving this prestigious commendation by the Government of Japan. HE appreciated his dedicated efforts to promote mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan.

HE said “I look forward to his continued success in the future, and I hope that his activities will inspire the further mutual understanding and cooperation between the people of Japan and Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Japan and Pakistan FY 2023 Muhammad Shafiqur Rehman

Comments

1000 characters

Japan confers FM’s commendations for FY 2023 to Shafiqur Rehman

Four countries: FBR decides to ink deal on Electronic Data Interchange

Pakistan not on agenda of IMF Executive Board meeting

ECP likely to get election funds soon

Overbilling in violation of Nepra Act: All Discos including KE to face legal proceedings

Commodities being imported by TCP: Govt decides to change payment mechanism

Israeli ground forces move into southern Gaza

War risk insurance rates edge up

Cypher case: IK says will ‘drag’ Bajwa, US embassy officials through the courts

Nov oil sales rise 9pc MoM

Issues related to KE: Al-Jomaih shares its ‘ordeal’ with PM, petroleum minister

Read more stories