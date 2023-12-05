BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
LDA demolishes five structures, seals 55 properties

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2023 03:01am

LAHORE: In an operation against defaulters of commercialization fees, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished five structures besides sealing 55 properties.

According to the LDA here on Monday, the LDA teams carried out the operation at Shadman, Samanabad, Shadbagh and Canal Road, which was supervised by the Director of Town Planning Zone One.

The LDA demolished two structures in Shadman and one illegal construction on LOS Road in Samanabad. Moreover, construction at Harbanspura on Canal Road was stopped for violating the LDA rules.

During the operation, several properties were sealed, including private schools, beauty parlors, private offices, clinics, academies, labs, a pharmaceutical office, shops, hostels and pharmacies. Several notices were issued to the defaulters before taking the action.

Commenting on the operation, LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that a vigorous operation was underway against illegal commercial activities and defaulters of the commercialization across the city and zero tolerance will be shown to the violators.

Meanwhile, the Lahore district administration continued with its anti-encroachment drive at Major Jameel Shaheed Road and its adjoining areas in the Shalamar Zone. The operation was carried out by Zonal Officer Shalimar Paras Zubair under the supervision of MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Farid.

During the operation, more than 500 huts and sheds were demolished while more than 90 temporary encroachment items were removed. Six trucks loaded with seized goods were deposited in the MCL store. Moreover, over 40 fine tickets were issued during the operation.

Commenting on the operation, District Commissioner Lahore and MCL Administrator Rafia Haider said that the operation against the encroachment mafia will continue and noted that the removal of encroachments so far has reduced traffic problems.

