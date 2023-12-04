BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
Bangladesh issues new tender to buy 50,000 T wheat

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023 06:36pm

HAMBURG: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Dec. 19, they said.

Bangladesh previously issued a tender for 50,000 tons of wheat closing on Dec. 12.

Price offers in both tenders are sought on CIF liner out terms.

Chicago wheat lower

These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.

