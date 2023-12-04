BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,382 Increased By 86.8 (1.38%)
BR30 22,403 Increased By 465.7 (2.12%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UK has record £16.9bn shortfall in defence budget: watchdog

AFP Published 04 Dec, 2023 04:31pm

LONDON: The UK’s defence department is facing a £16.9 billion ($21.4 billion) shortfall in its equipment budget due to inflation and demands from the government’s updated strategy, the public spending watchdog said Monday.

“The Ministry of Defence (MoD) acknowledges that its Equipment Plan for 2023-2033 is unaffordable, with forecast costs exceeding its current budget by £16.9 billion,” the National Audit Office (NAO) said in its annual report.

In March this year, the estimated costs were £305.5 billion compared to a budget of £288.6 billion, the largest deficit since the NAO began publishing the annual report in 2012.

The outlook represented “a marked deterioration” in the financial position since last year’s plan, said the report.

It said that inflation was responsible, in part, as rising costs were not fully reflected in last year’s calculations.

“But more importantly, the costs of delivering major priorities” set out by the government “have increased significantly”, it added.

The government outlined its ambitions in the 2023 update of its Integrated Review of defence and foreign policy priorities, “the consequences of which MoD is still working through”, the NAO said.

UK in close touch with Canada over ‘serious allegations’ against India

Meg Hillier, Labour chairwoman of the Commons Public Accounts Committee, said she was “concerned about the risk to the UK” presented by the deficit.

There was a “huge gap between the military equipment government thinks it needs and the budget available to provide it,” she added.

The MoD accepted that the report “recognises the significant impact global headwinds and high inflation has had on UK defence”.

But it added that “it does not and could not accurately reflect the current or future state of the armed forces equipment plan.”

“The report is not based on a full equipment plan and is a dated snapshot from April 2023,” said a spokesman.

Ministry of Defence UK budget UK's defence department

Comments

1000 characters

UK has record £16.9bn shortfall in defence budget: watchdog

Successful IMF review, stable monetary policy driving PSX: Ministry of Finance

Inter-bank: rupee registers 5th successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains further against US dollar

Imran Khan wants ‘ex-army general, US envoy’ to be summoned for cipher trial: lawyer

Suzuki Motor proposes purchase of minority shareholders’ stake at minimum Rs406 per share

Matco Foods sets up corn sugar plant in Karachi

Israel’s aggression continues, says ground forces operating across Gaza Strip

Ceasing operations in Pakistan: Engro Corporation rejects ‘false’ assertion

Oil falls on demand fears and doubts over OPEC+ cuts

Bitcoin soars past $40,000 on optimism for US trading approval

Read more stories