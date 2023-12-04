PPP terms PML(N)-MQM alliance ‘ineffective’

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that his party has no dispute with the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Addressing a press conference at Bilawal House in Karachi, Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasised that the PML-N should highlight their developmental work across the entire nation, rather than only in Lahore.

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party transcends regional boundaries and is dedicated to the progress of the entire nation, the party’s commitment to demonstrating performance based on merit, rejecting any need for electoral malpractice. He vowed strong resistance against any attempts to manipulate elections, asserting that fair and transparent elections are paramount.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that true national development is not achieved through slogans, political manoeuvring, or sleight of hand. He asked for prioritisation of health over infrastructure, stating that well-being precedes the construction of roads and flyovers.

Sharjeel stated that the credit for the extraction of coal from Thar and the vision of CPEC belongs to the People’s Party, not PML-N. He said that the contributions of Benazir Bhutto in providing a missile system to the country, the Sindh Government, under the PPP, has provided unparalleled healthcare facilities, attracting patients not only from all over Pakistan but also from Iran and Afghanistan.

Regarding public transportation, Sharjeel Inam Memon said the People’s Bus Service in Karachi and urged the caretaker government to utilize the buses stationed at the port for the convenience of the people.

Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed the PPP’s desire to unite the people of Pakistan, calling for an end to divisive politics. He urged all political parties to forget past conflicts and work together for a stronger Pakistan.

He mentioned that Bilawal Bhutto successfully visited KP and Balochistan, asserting that people perceive the PPP as their only hope. While acknowledging that the PPP has the authority to respond if provoked, he emphasized the party’s vision to address economic issues and promote unity.

He stated that PTI has offered nothing beyond false slogans and is accountable for the historical damage inflicted upon Pakistan.

He urged all parties and institutions to collaborate for the greater good. He dismissed the alliance between MQM and PML-N as ineffective and predicted the defeat of PPP opponents in the upcoming election.

Sharjeel Inam Memon criticised MQM’s demand for constituency demarcation according to their will and suggested that if they don’t agree, they should abstain from elections and directly approach the government.

Sharjeel Inam Memon extended congratulations on Sindhi Culture Day worldwide, emphasizing the rich cultural heritage of Sindh and its historic role in the creation of Pakistan. He highlighted the region’s commitment to tolerance and rejected the propagation of hatred.

