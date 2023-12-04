BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
Police celebrate ‘Sindhi Culture Day’

Recorder Report Published 04 Dec, 2023 05:35am

KARACHI: Sindh Police on Sunday celebrated “Sindhi Cultural Day” with fervour and enthusiasm at the Central Police Office in Karachi.

In connection with the celebration, a cultural event was organised at the Police Headquarters in Karachi. The event witnessed the participation of all senior officers, who adorned themselves in traditional Sindhi Ajrak attire, adding a touch of cultural vibrancy to the occasion.

Artists paid a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of the land by presenting Sufi songs and cultural melodies in their honour.

Addressing the event, Inspector General of Police, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, emphasised the significance of River Indus, stating that it is the lifeblood as it provides water. He regarded Sindhi culture as the world’s oldest heritage.

Highlighting the land of Sufis as a symbol of peace, he urged everyone to uphold the essence of Sindhi culture, emphasizing the need to safeguard life and property. He called for extending respect to everyone, fostering a sense of safety, and striving towards a crime-free society.

Quoting the saying of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) that flowing water is clean and rivers wipe out filth, Riffat Mukhtar Raja delved into the rich history of Sindh, with its civilisation and culture dating back 5000 years or even earlier.

He underscored that the land of Sufis possesses a unique identity of peace, romantic stories, and significant cultural values recognized worldwide.

“This day serves as a message to different communities residing in Sindh that we are all one and brothers bound by humanity,” stated IG Sindh at the conclusion of the event.

As a gesture of unity and celebration, participants were presented with Sindhi cultural cap and Ajrak. DIGs and AIGs participating in the ceremony also expressed their views on the day.

