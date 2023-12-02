BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
Dec 02, 2023
Business & Finance

Nov CPI inflation rises to 29.2pc YoY

Zaheer Abbasi Published 02 Dec, 2023 05:09am

ISLAMABAD: Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation increased to 29.2 percent on a year-on-year basis in November 2023 as compared to an increase of 26.8 percent in the previous month and 23.8 percent in November 2022.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) which released CPI data on Friday stated that on a month-on-month basis, CPI increased to 2.7 per cent in November 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.0 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.8 per cent in November 2022.

The CPI inflation urban, increased to 30.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis in November 2023 as compared to an increase of 25.5 per cent in the previous month and 21.6 per cent in November 2022. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 4.3 per cent in November 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.1 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.4 per cent in November 2022.

While CPI inflation rural, increased to 27.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis in November 2023 as compared to an increase of 28.7 per cent in the previous month and 27.2 per cent in November 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 0.4 per cent in November 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.9 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1.3 per cent in November 2022.

The urban CPI for November 2023 was increased to 4.34 per cent over October 2023 and increased to 30.44 per cent over corresponding month of the last year i.e. November 2022.

Top few commodities which varied from previous month are tomatoes (60.42 per cent), potatoes (14.92 per cent), tea (12.95 per cent), onions (12.32 per cent), dry fruits (7.91 per cent), fish (7.75 per cent), eggs (7.15 per cent), fresh vegetables (4.47 per cent), beverages (0.83 per cent), honey (0.68 per cent), readymade food (0.53 per cent), meat (0.36 per cent), butter (0.29 per cent), sweetmeat (0.28 per cent) and milk powder (0.16). decreased: gur (10.44 per cent), sugar (8.53 per cent), condiments and spices (7.93 per cent), gram whole (4.32 per cent), pulse gram (4.09 per cent), masoor (3.85 per cent), cooking oil (3.7 per cent), besan (3.44 per cent), mustard oil (3.26 per cent), maash (2.92 per cent), chicken (2.58 per cent), vegetable ghee (2.44 per cent), rice (1.46 per cent), moong (1.28 per cent), wheat flour (0.94 per cent), fresh fruits (0.30 per cent), wheat (0.24 per cent) and beans (0.11 per cent). non-food increased: gas charges (280.55 per cent), woolen readymade garments (8.16 per cent), dental services (5.19 per cent), transport services (5.11 per cent), solid fuel (3.52 per cent), woolen cloth (3.33 per cent), doctor (MBBS) clinic fee (2.29 per cent), hospitals services (1.64 per cent), education (1.31 per cent), and furniture and furnishing (0.82 per cent).

