SHC issues notice to Nadra’s over showing three mothers of a boy

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has issued a notice to National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) seeking its response for registering names of three women as mother of a 17-year-old boy as per its record in Karachi.

The biological mother of the boy, Sadaf, filed an application in the court against the Nadra seeking remedy against such an illegal act. The court heard the plea on Thursday and issued orders.

Petitioner's lawyer Nasir Ahmad said in the petition that as per Nadra’s record, the boy, Umar Raza, has three mothers which is nothing but a blunder. The lawyer said the boy's parents have separated long ago but the Nadra record now mentions names of grandmother, mother and stepmother as all his mothers, the lawyer added.

The lawyer argued that this kind situation may create hurdles for Umar Raza and hinder his education. The biological mother of the boy, Sadaf, filed an application in the court against the Nadra seeking remedy against such an illegal act. The court heard the plea on Thursday and issued orders.

Petitioner's lawyer Nasir Ahmad said in the petition that as per Nadra’s record, the boy, Umar Raza, has three mothers which is nothing but a blunder. The lawyer said the boy's parents have separated long ago but the Nadra record now mentions names of grandmother, mother and stepmother as all his mothers, the lawyer added. The lawyer argued that this kind of situation may create hurdles for Umar Raza and hinder his education.