Markets Print 2023-12-01
Lahore Grain Market Rates
LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (November 30, 2023)...
LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (November 30, 2023)
======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar 13000-13100
Gur 20000-21000
Shakar 19000-22000
Ghee (16 kg) 6400-7200
Almond (Kaghzi) 10000-42000
Almond (Simple) 12500-15000
Sogi 40000-70000
Dry Date 14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat) 30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi) 60000-70000
Turmeric 16500-20000
Darchini (large) 26000-28000
Mong (Sabat) 18000-22500
Dal Mong (Chilka) 23000-25000
Dal Mong (Washed) 23500-25000
Dal Mash (Sabat) 41000-45000
Dal Mash (Chilka) 44000-50000
Dal Mash (Washed) 48000-52000
Dal Masoor (Local) 35000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor) 30000-32500
Masoor (salam-impor) 25000-28000
Masoor (salam-local) 32000-35000
Gram White 28000-32000
Gram Black 18000-20000
Dal Chana (Thin) 18000-28000
Dal Chana (Thick) 21000-22500
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia) 40000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia) 43000-47000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old) 32000-35000
Basmati Super (new) 28000-30000
Kainat 1121 32000-35000
Rice Basmati (386) 20000-22000
Basmati broken 18000-23000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black) 1900-2200
Tea (Green) 1400-1650
======================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments