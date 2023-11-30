BAFL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
Business & Finance

China factory activity shrinks for second straight month

AFP Published 30 Nov, 2023 12:14pm

BEIJING: China’s factory activity contracted in November for the second month in a row, official data showed Thursday, piling pressure on the government to provide more support for the flagging economy.

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index – a key measure of factory output – dipped to 49.4, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

The figure was slightly down from October and also weaker than the 49.8 forecast in a survey by Bloomberg.

China began dismantling its draconian zero-Covid restrictions in December 2022 after almost three years, which allowed the economy to rebound.

But that recovery has been hampered by weak consumer and business confidence, a persistent housing crisis, record youth unemployment and a global slowdown which is weighing on demand for Chinese goods.

China’s factory activity unexpectedly contracted in October

After a tough year for the world’s number-two economy, there have been flickers of life in recent weeks, with third-quarter growth coming in more than expected at 4.9 percent.

But Beijing still faces an uphill battle to achieve its stated annual target of around five percent.

China's factory activity

