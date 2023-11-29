BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
IK-Bushra nikkah ‘illegal’, ‘un-Islamic’: Mufti Saeed

Fazal Sher Published 29 Nov, 2023 05:09am

ISLAMABAD: Mufti Muhammad Saeed, who had solemnised the nikkah of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, while testifying before the court, on Tuesday, said that as per him the nikkah of Khan and his wife solemnised on January 1, 2018, was “illegal” and “un-Islamic”.

Civil judge Qudratullah recorded the statements of Mufti Saeed and former personal secretary of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Advisor to Prime Minister on Sports and Tourism Awn Chaudhry.

The court will record the statement of the third witness Muhammad Latif during the next hearing to be held on December 2.

Khawar Maneka, Bushra Bibi’s former husband, filed a petition before the court, in which, he sought action against PTI chief Khan for allegedly marrying Bushra Bibi during her iddat. Maneka’s counsel Raja Rizwan Abbas appeared before the court.

