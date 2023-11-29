BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
PML-N committed to presenting ‘comprehensive’ election manifesto: Marriyum

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2023 05:09am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has announced the party’s commitment to “a comprehensive, practical, and dedicated election manifesto aimed at addressing the pressing issues facing Pakistan”.

In a statement, she said that traditionally dedicated to resolving economic challenges, fostering self-reliance, and mitigating inflation, the manifesto, currently in its final stages of preparation, underscores the party’s focus on providing relief to the public.

“We won’t merely make promises; we will present a plan to achieve our promises, projects, and developmental goals in line with our tradition and history,” she emphasized.

Crafted in consultation with representatives from all classes and experts, she said that the manifesto encompasses recommendations for constitutional reforms, governance improvements, and a commitment to good governance.

She said that that the primary objective outlined in the manifesto is the reform of the judicial system to ensure the provision of rights, affordability, and prompt justice for urban residents.

Key points in the manifesto include the promotion of foreign relations, the establishment of peace, and the further strengthening of national defence. Proposals for transparency, efficiency, and streamlined bureaucracy, civil services, and government affairs were actively being organised, she added.

“The manifesto addresses the fair distribution of resources between the federation and provinces, along with solutions for fuel, transportation, and the development of a comprehensive policy guideline encompassing media, film, TV, history and literature, culture, and tourism,” she added.

She pointed out that climate change, population control, and the preservation of health and food were key points included in the manifesto. Immediate actionable recommendations were being formulated for the education of youth, job creation, and the provision of laptops, she added.

She further stated that the policies for the economic and social rights protection of farmers, labourers, vulnerable classes, and minorities would be a crucial aspect of the manifesto.

Additionally, she said, the manifesto would address the promotion of sports, the development of new fields and sports complexes, and initiatives for special individuals. Measures for the protection and promotion of the rights of women and children would be integral to the policy initiatives outlined in the manifesto, she added.

“Alhamdulillah, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) has always fulfilled its promises, and it will do so again. As always, we will bring ease into the lives of the people,” she claimed.

