HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares edged up in the opening minutes of trade Monday morning, bouncing back from a loss at the end of last week and following a positive lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.67 percent, or 118.10 points, to 17,677.52.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.09 percent, or 2.79 points, to 3,038.19, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.16 percent, or 2.96 points, to 1,897.64.