Cavalry underpass inaugurated; federal minister heaps praise on Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated Cavalry underpass here on Sunday. Cavalry Underpass has been completed in 2.5 months instead of 6 months. 15 percent saving accrued in the total expenditure.

CM while addressing the ceremony stated that he felicitates the people of Lahore especially the residents of Gulberg and Defence on the completion of Cavalry underpass.

People should confine themselves within their houses for the reduction of smog. They should not come out of their houses unnecessarily.

If we take care of our environment then positive changes will come into effect. The level of smog has reduced due to lessening of traffic during previous three days. We had to close the main road due to construction work and that’s why Cavalry underpass was a difficult project.

Mohsin Naqvi apprised that with the opening of Ghora Chowk flyover on 7th December, the route will become signal- free from the Centre Point up to Defence Mor. 2 lac vehicles can pass daily due to the opening of Cavalry underpass.

People used to stop on 3-3 signals before. The finishing of Cavalry underpass has been done in a magnificent manner. We are focusing more on the three important projects namely Lahore, Rawalpindi Ring Roads and the Bund Road project.

CM informed that we are striving to the utmost for an early completion of the Lahore, Rawalpindi Ring Roads and Bund Road project. DG LDA, his team and the contractor completed the Cavalry underpass by working day and night.

CM commended DG LDA and his entire team on the early completion of Cavalry underpass. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Mansoor Qadir, Chief Secretary, Secretary Information, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Sikh pilgrims who came to attend the Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak met with the Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

The delegation of Sikh pilgrims who came to participate in the Birth Anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak comprised 39 members. CM Mohsin Naqvi noted down proposals and recommendations of the Sikh pilgrims in the meeting and assured them of their early implementation.

On the direction of CM Mohsin Naqvi, Provincial Minister for Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir and Additional Chief Secretary will visit Nankana Sahib for the Birth Anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. Construction and restoration of the ancient Gurdwara and old buildings will be done.

CM stated that we do not do mere politics buy rather invite the Sikh Community to visit Punjab with love. CM and IG Police conversed with the Sikh pilgrims coming from Canada and other European countries in pure Punjabi language.

They welcomed the arrival of their Sikh brothers and sisters and assured them to resolve visa affairs and other issues. CM welcomed the arrival of elders and suggested that youth Sikhs should also visit Lahore.

The leader of the Sikh pilgrim’s delegation Gayan Singh Gill said that Pakistani sugar is nice and tasty and this product can be sold in high demand in Canada. Pakistan has an excellent opportunity to promote its business with Canada.

In Canada, Lahore and Amritsar reside together. We went to a hotel to take food and some brother paid the bill forcibly. Preet Tundar Ojla said that Lahore is sweet and the people of Lahore are even sweeter than honey. Guru Preet said that media propagates that the people of Lahore do not share love.

Kor Jhulan said that CM Mohsin Naqvi by inviting them to his office elevated their pride. Ruvindar Singh represents the Sikh Community in Pakistan.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, ACS, IG Police, Secretary Human Rights, Secretary Tourism, Chairman PITB and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Bedian and Cavalry underpasses early morning and expressed his indignation over non-completion of the construction work of Bedian underpass side roads. CM sought a reply over non-completion of the construction work of Bedian underpass side roads within stipulated time.

The stipulated deadline for the completion of side roads was fixed 25th November. Why the work has not been completed, CM queried.

CM Punjab visited Police Khidmat Markaz of Liberty and Garden Town late at night. IG Police Doctor Usman Anwar also accompanied him.

There was a great rush of citizens for obtaining a driving license at the Liberty Police Khidmat Markaz. The citizens were facing difficulties in getting a token due to getting out of order internet of the token machine.

CM met with the citizens present in both the Khidmat Markaz and queried them about obtaining a driving license. The citizens complained about delay in the driving license obtaining process. CM directed to expedite the driving license obtaining process.

CM directed to immediately resolve the token machine internet issue.CM inspected the vans issuing driving license and also met with the citizens.

CM participated in the PTV’s 59th Birthday ceremony and cut a cake along with the Federal Minister Murtaza Solangi and Provincial Minister Amir Mir.

CM addressed the Birthday ceremony as a chief guest.CM stated that he congratulates PTV on its 59th Birthday on behalf of the people of Punjab and the Punjab government.

“My best wishes rest with the PTV and its officials. A government ceremony does not start until PTV camera is not switched on. As a broadcaster, I deem that the technology is rapidly undergoing progress.”

CM said that PTV is an excellent institution adding that more work needs to be done on the digital media so as to conform to the requirements of latest era.

PTV will need to streamline its working on the digital media in order to advance forward with the world. PTV should focus 70 percent on the digital media and 30 percent on the electronic media.

The institutions which confined themselves to the print media, lagged behind in the electronic media Mohsin Naqvi apprised that as an internee he used to visit this building to conduct PTV audit. Murtaza Solangi’s comments are always comprehensive and honest and we always acknowledge him as a maestro.

Murtaza Solangi introduced reforms in the Radio Pakistan and is now overseeing the Information department. Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi acknowledged that people have started deeming Mohsin Naqvi as their “Benefactor” adding that CM Mohsin Naqvi should be labeled as” Sher Shah Suri of Punjab.”

As a journalist, I saw Broadcaster Mohsin Naqvi treading on the journey of progress.

