BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.93%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
FABL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FCCL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 101.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.56%)
HUBC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.11%)
OGDC 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
PIOC 105.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.85%)
PPL 90.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
SNGP 61.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.4%)
SSGC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.26%)
TPLP 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.34%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.66%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 6,027 Increased By 17.1 (0.28%)
BR30 20,910 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-26

IK didn’t come to power on his own, claims Nawaz

PPI Published 26 Nov, 2023 03:31am

SIALKOT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said the PTI chairman didn’t come into power on his own as he was ‘promoted’ to the office, adding that those behind imposing him on Pakistan were equally responsible for the current state of affairs of the nation.

Addressing a PML-N workers’ convention here, he questioned how a country could be managed when the prime ministers are removed, arbitrarily. Pakistan would have been much better placed if the PML-N governments weren’t toppled and continuity of policies had been ensured, he said.

Why RTS was shut down and election results manipulated in 2018, the three-time prime minister questioned and noted that the whole exercise was designed to place a person into power who knew nothing but abusive language.

Nawaz said they were not defeated in 1993 and 1999 or in 2017 – the years when his tenures ended prematurely – and noted that his governments had always been toppled without any reason.

Nawaz listed the achievements of his 2013-17 tenure when, he said, the country was moving forward with a lot of job opportunities and low rate of inflation, as well as, a substantial increase in the tax-to-GDP ratio. He remarked that it wasn’t just removal of his government; in fact, the entire country had been derailed.

A prime minister elected by millions of people was kicked out of the office by five persons, he said about the five-member bench which sentenced and disqualified him in the Panama Papers case. “We cannot afford repeating these mistakes again and again,” the PML-N supremo said. “We have experienced injustices but have never and would never work against the country’s interests.”

In his speech, PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif said Nawaz would be elected prime minister for a fourth term on Feb 8, adding that those trying to remove the three-time prime minister from politics have already been vanished.

Not a single MNA of PML-N switched his or her loyalty despite all the hardships and political victimisation they had to face, he said and mentioned that there was a long queue of individuals requesting forgiveness over their past actions.

Nawaz Sharif PTI PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

IK didn’t come to power on his own, claims Nawaz

SC moved against ‘controversial role’ of Alvi

PTI urges ECP to provide a level playing field

Projects with ‘sizeable’ investment under SIFC to be signed before elections: PM

Govt decides to revise oil prices on weekly basis

SBP governor hopes CA deficit to stay around 1.5pc of GDP

RLNG, gas supply to Punjab plants: NPPMCL, SNGPL yet to implement ECC decisions

Rs423m TSG approved for targeted gas projects in Sindh

Customs agents, brokers and transporters: FBR abolishes ‘security’ condition for ATT containers

IHC to hear plea against Bajwa, Faiz, 2 journalists on Tuesday

Property attachment: AML law provides no such criteria?

Read more stories