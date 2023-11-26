BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.93%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
FABL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FCCL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 101.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.56%)
HUBC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.11%)
OGDC 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
PIOC 105.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.85%)
PPL 90.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
SNGP 61.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.4%)
SSGC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.26%)
TPLP 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.34%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.66%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 6,027 Increased By 17.1 (0.28%)
BR30 20,910 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-26

Walled City Authority’s scope expanded

Published 26 Nov, 2023 03:31am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has expanded the scope of the Walled City of Lahore Authority across Punjab after renaming it as Punjab Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority.

In this connection, the Punjab amended the Walled City of Lahore Act 2012 through an ordinance, The Walled City of Lahore (Amendment) Ordinance 2023, promulgated by Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman. After the amendment, this Act will be cited as ‘The Punjab Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority Act 2012.

Under the amended law, the jurisdiction of the Walled City of Lahore Authority was extended to the whole of Punjab with a comprehensive legal framework, providing special institutional arrangements for the effective preservation of walled cities across Punjab and the preservation of heritage properties.

It may be noted that the Walled City of Lahore Authority had already undertaken the restoration of other walled cities like Kasur, Bhera, Multan and Sialkot, and it had also restored various church and temple buildings in the province.

Commenting on the new changes in the Authority, Punjab Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority Director General Kamran Lashari said that the new Authority will follow in the footsteps of the previous Walled City of Lahore Authority to work on the special historical places and culture of the entire Punjab and preserved it for the future generations to come.

As per the Ordinance, the Punjab Chief Minister will be the chairperson of the Punjab Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority while the Punjab Chief Secretary has been assigned as its vice chairperson. The Authority will be comprised of several members, including the Punjab Local Government and Community Development Minister; two provincial legislators to be nominated by the chairperson from the constituencies fall in the walled city or heritage area; the Planning and Development Board Chairman; the Punjab Finance Secretary; the Punjab Local Government and Community Development Secretary; the Chairperson of the Heritage Member Conservation Board; not more than two heads of the concerned local governments co-opted by the Chairperson for conservation of the heritage of respective walled city or heritage area or heritage property; four qualified persons to be nominated by the chairperson; the Authority’s Director General who will also act as a secretary; and a prominent and well-reputed professional having expertise in the fields of heritage or history.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Walled City of Lahore Authority Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Comments

1000 characters

Walled City Authority’s scope expanded

SC moved against ‘controversial role’ of Alvi

PTI urges ECP to provide a level playing field

Projects with ‘sizeable’ investment under SIFC to be signed before elections: PM

Govt decides to revise oil prices on weekly basis

SBP governor hopes CA deficit to stay around 1.5pc of GDP

RLNG, gas supply to Punjab plants: NPPMCL, SNGPL yet to implement ECC decisions

Rs423m TSG approved for targeted gas projects in Sindh

Customs agents, brokers and transporters: FBR abolishes ‘security’ condition for ATT containers

IHC to hear plea against Bajwa, Faiz, 2 journalists on Tuesday

Property attachment: AML law provides no such criteria?

Read more stories