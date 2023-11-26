Zardari appoints aides for political dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) President Asif Ali Zardari has appointed seniors party leaders for dialogue with other political personalities for upcoming general elections in the country.

Asif Ali Zardari appointed of other PPP leaders Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Faisal Karim Kundi, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha and Sajid Toori for dialogues with leadership of other political parties of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K.P).

He appointed Saeed Ghani and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah for dialogue with the political personalities of Sindh. For the province of Balochistan, PPP leaders Chengez Khan Jamali, Rozi Khan Kakar and Sabir Ali Baloch have been nominated.

Rukhsana Bangash has been appointed as Political Secretary to the President PPPP.

