Arrest warrants issued for Aurangzeb

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2023 03:31am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of former federal minister for information Marriam Aurangzeb in case of alleged anti-state speeches after she and her counsel failed to appear before the court.

At the previous hearing, the court had issued bail-able arrest warrants of Ms Aurangzeb and Javed Latif also a nominated as suspect in the case. The court however cancelled the arrest warrants of Javed Latif after he appeared before the court.

Green Town police had registered the case in 2022 on a complaint of a citizen accusing the former ministers of inciting people against the state institutions.

Meanwhile another court extended the judicial remand of former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, Khadija Shah and dozens of other suspects in the Corps Commander House attack case till December 09.

The police presented the suspects before the court while the attendance of Khadija Shah was marked from jail on a video link. The court directed the investigating officer to submit a complete challan on next hearing.

Sarwar Road police registered the case against the PTI leaders and activists on charges of attacking police personnel and burning official vehicles during the May 9 violent protests.

