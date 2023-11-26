BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
Teacher killed, 20 hurt as bus falls into ravine

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2023 03:31am

ISLAMABAD: A school teacher was killed and at least, 20 others were injured as a school bus carrying 54 fell into a ravine near the Shahdara area of Islamabad on Saturday.

A police official said that a female teacher, identified as 22-year-old Hania died on the spot. The students from Sheikhupura were out for a picnic in Islamabad when their bus met the accident, police said. “As many as 54, including the school staff and students, were on board the ill-fated bus. 13 of the passengers were teachers and other staff, while 22 were school boys and 19 were school girls”, a senior police official said.

Police said that soon after the accident rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospitals. Rescue staff shifted 13 of the students to Poly Clinic Hospital and eight to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital, the police said.

The police official said that the vehicle’s engine was running while the driver stood outside. At that time, they said, the bus started moving down the hill and eventually landed in the ditch, he said, adding that some of the passengers had got off the bus when it stopped on the spot. The bus driver fled the scene soon after the accident, they said.

PIMS school bus Sheikhupura school teacher

