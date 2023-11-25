PTA resolves 98.15pc of 15,085 complaints in Oct

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 15,085 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in October 2023, out of which, 14,806 (98.15 percent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during October.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by October stood at 14,473, out of which, 14,224 (98.3 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 6,308 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 6,156 (97.6 percent) were resolved. Further, 2,488 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 2,448 (98.4 percent) were resolved. Likewise, 3,884 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 3,875 (99.8 percent) were addressed. A total of 1,786 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,738 (97.3 percent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 130 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 124 were addressed during October with a resolution rate of 95.4 percent. Furthermore, 461 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 438 (95 percent) were addressed.

