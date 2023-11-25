BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
BIPL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
BOP 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.86%)
CNERGY 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.26%)
DFML 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
DGKC 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FABL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.3%)
FCCL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
FFL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 101.60 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (4.74%)
HUBC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.73%)
HUMNL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.54%)
OGDC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PAEL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.2%)
PIOC 106.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.12%)
PPL 91.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
PRL 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.67%)
SNGP 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.21%)
SSGC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.19%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.06%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.78%)
TRG 85.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.52%)
UNITY 25.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.69%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,034 Increased By 24.2 (0.4%)
BR30 20,960 Increased By 10.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-25

PTA resolves 98.15pc of 15,085 complaints in Oct

Tahir Amin Published 25 Nov, 2023 05:19am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 15,085 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in October 2023, out of which, 14,806 (98.15 percent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during October.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by October stood at 14,473, out of which, 14,224 (98.3 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 6,308 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 6,156 (97.6 percent) were resolved. Further, 2,488 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 2,448 (98.4 percent) were resolved. Likewise, 3,884 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 3,875 (99.8 percent) were addressed. A total of 1,786 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,738 (97.3 percent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 130 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 124 were addressed during October with a resolution rate of 95.4 percent. Furthermore, 461 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 438 (95 percent) were addressed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTA ptcl Pakistan Telecommunication Authority CMOs PTA complaints

Comments

1000 characters

PTA resolves 98.15pc of 15,085 complaints in Oct

Nov 2023: Up to 1.2pc hike in RLNG price notified

ECC for taking provinces on board for revising drug prices

SIFC approves initiatives to be broached with friendly countries

KE readies IGP for up to 2032-33

Pakistan ready to airlift injured Palestinians

PLL’s LNG tender: OQT quotes lowest bid

Seven MoUs on investment with Kuwait approved

Customs’ values on import of Methyl Acetate revised

SECP revokes registration of an insurer

Kakar underscores need for good governance, informative approach

Read more stories