Court dismisses plea against IK after withdrawal of complaint

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Friday, dismissed the petition seeking legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for marrying his wife Bushra Bibi allegedly without completion of the latter’s mandatory iddat period after the complainant requested the court he wants to withdraw the complaint due to some technical reasons.

The complainant, Muhammad Hanif, filed a petition before Civil Judge Qudratullah seeking to withdraw his complaint against Imran Khan due to some technical reasons. The court approved the request and dismissed the case. The complainant appeared before the court along with his counsel Fawad Haider.

According to the written orders of the court, counsel for the complainant moved an application for fixation of the early date of hearing in a private complaint titled “Muhammad Hanif Vs Imran Khan etc”. It was submitted that the complainant wishes to withdraw his complaint due to some technical reason, therefore, the case file may be requisitioned and fixed for Friday, it says.

The order says that on the request of counsel for the complainant, the case file which was fixed for November 25, was requisitioned and fixed for Friday.

The complainant recorded his statement before the court regarding the withdrawal of complaint, it says, adding that keeping in view the statement of the complainant, the permission for withdrawal of the complaint is granted within the meaning of section 248 CrPC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023