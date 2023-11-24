BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
BIPL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
BOP 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.86%)
CNERGY 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.26%)
DFML 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
DGKC 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FABL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.3%)
FCCL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
FFL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 101.60 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (4.74%)
HUBC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.73%)
HUMNL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.54%)
OGDC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PAEL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.2%)
PIOC 106.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.12%)
PPL 91.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
PRL 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.67%)
SNGP 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.21%)
SSGC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.19%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.06%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.78%)
TRG 85.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.52%)
UNITY 25.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.69%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,034 Increased By 24.2 (0.4%)
BR30 20,960 Increased By 10.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Air pollution behind over 250,000 deaths in Europe in 2021

AFP Published 24 Nov, 2023 07:26pm

STOCKHOLM: Fine particle pollution caused the deaths of over 250,000 people in the European Union in 2021, according to a report by the European Environment Agency (EEA) published Friday.

Fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, is a term for fine particulates that are typically the by-product of car exhausts or coal-fired power plants.

Their tiny size enables them to travel deep into the respiratory tract – worsening the risk of bronchitis, asthma and lung disease.

Air pollution now a major risk to life expectancy in South Asia

“According to the latest EEA estimates, at least 253,000 deaths in the EU in 2021 were attributable to exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution above the WHO recommended concentration” the group said.

The EEA added that those deaths “could have been avoided… if the fine particulate matter concentrations had met WHO recommendations.”

The figure represents an increase compared to 2020, when fine particles were attributed to the premature death of 238,000 people.

The EEA said the rise can be explained by increased exposure to pollutants and by a slight rise in European mortality, mainly due to Covid-19.

In contrast, the long-term trend remains largely positive and between 2005 and 2021, the number of premature deaths due to fine particle pollution fell by 41 points, the report points out.

Despite “great strides” over the past years, “the impacts of air pollution on our health remains still too high, resulting in deaths and illnesses which can be attributed to air pollution,” Leena Yla-Mononen, EEA Executive Director, said in the statement.

For other pollutants, premature deaths attributed to exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) also saw a slight increase from 2020, reaching 52,000 in 2021.

Meanwhile, deaths attributable to exposure to ozone (O3) – produced mainly by road traffic and industrial activities – was estimated to be responsible for 22,000 premature deaths, a slight decrease compared with 2020.

The agency does not add up the figures, as it believes this would lead to some deaths being counted twice, but stresses that air pollution remains the biggest environmental threat to the health of Europeans.

WHO Europe air pollution European Environment Agency

Comments

1000 characters

Air pollution behind over 250,000 deaths in Europe in 2021

Israeli army withdraws from Al-Shifa hospital after truce: Gaza health ministry

Caretaker FM says Pakistan ready to airlift injured Palestinians

New high: KSE-100 crosses 59,000 as bulls maintain grip

PPP refutes rumours of differences between Bilawal and Zardari

Inter-bank: rupee endures back-to-back losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee slips slightly against US dollar

Pakistan LNG gets bids from OQ Trading, others for Jan import tender

‘Court’s favourite’ Imran being provided facilities unimaginable for common people: Bugti

PPL commences oil & gas production from Punjab

Afghan embassy in India announces ‘permanent closure’

Read more stories