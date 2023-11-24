BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
Businesses advocate revitalisation of ‘Made in Pakistan’ initiative

Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2023 05:29am

KARACHI: In a gathering organized by the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), leaders advocate for the revitalization of the ‘Made in Pakistan’ initiative and urged government support for youth entrepreneurship.

President of KATI, Faraz-ur-Rehman, delivered a passionate address, asserting that the initial slogan after Pakistan’s creation should have been “Made in Pakistan.”

However, he lamented the impact of smuggling and the prevalence of imported products, negatively affecting the economy.

The event, titled “Made in Pakistan,” garnered attendance from esteemed figures, including Senior Vice President of KATI Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohammadi, District Governor of Rotary Club Hanif Khan, Former President of FPCCI Zubair Tufail, and Founder of Made in Pakistan Movement Rizwan Jafar, along with a substantial representation from the youth and business community.

Faraz-ur-Rehman emphasized that ‘Made in Pakistan’ is more than a slogan; it is a development movement. Despite abundant resources, Pakistan has become import-dependent, leading to severe economic challenges and foreign exchange shortages.

Rehman called for special attention to technology transfer and the IT sector, foreseeing significant foreign exchange potential through IT export and freelancing in the future.

District Governor of Rotary Club, Hanif Khan, highlighted the neglect of the ‘Made in Pakistan’ slogan, resulting in the export of raw materials at inflated prices. Drawing a parallel with China’s development, Khan urged the value addition of raw materials and branding to enhance the global recognition of Pakistani products.

Stressing the importance of youth as a national asset, he advocated for the promotion of small-scale industries and effective marketing strategies.

Zubair Tufail, former President of FPCCI, addressed the audience, underscoring the need to progress in the ‘Made in Pakistan’ initiative to reduce dependence on foreign products.

Tufail, acknowledging Pakistan’s agricultural blessings, pointed out the surplus production of rice and wheat. He advocated for a strategic focus on renewable energy, particularly solar and wind energy, to address the country’s costly energy issues.

Tufail urged the government to provide soft loans of up to 50 lakhs to the youth on a personal guarantee, emphasizing their potential to make Pakistan globally renowned.

The founder of the Made in Pakistan Movement, Rizwan Jafar, clarified that the movement aims to promote Pakistani products internationally.

Jafar stressed the need for improved industry facilities and the importance of value addition to ensure fair prices for products. He urged the training of the large youth population in IT, envisioning a revolutionary impact on the services sector.

The event also saw addresses from Engineer Khalid Parvez, Iqbal Qureshi, and others, underscoring the collective commitment to advancing the ‘Made in Pakistan’ cause.

