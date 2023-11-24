CM to inaugurate Business Facilitation Centre

LAHORE: A significant gathering convened at the TEVTA Secretariat, presided over by Provincial Minister for Industry and Trade, SM Tanveer, to assess the progress of the Business Facilitation Center.

Minister SM Tanveer, addressing the meeting, revealed that the Business Facilitation Center, housed in the Punjab Small Industries Corporation’s Al-Falah Building, Head Office, will be formally inaugurated by the Chief Minister Punjab in the initial week of December.

This groundbreaking initiative is poised to transform the investment landscape in Punjab, dismantling obstacles to investment by offering a one-stop NOC service for establishing new factories.

