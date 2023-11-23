BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.65%)
BIPL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
DFML 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
DGKC 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
FABL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.64%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.03%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.98%)
HBL 96.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.82%)
HUBC 117.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
KEL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.86%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
OGDC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.71%)
PAEL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.42%)
PIBTL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.3%)
PIOC 107.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.61%)
PPL 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.34%)
PRL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.89%)
SNGP 62.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.26%)
SSGC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.51%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.42%)
TPLP 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.24%)
TRG 86.13 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (4.84%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.99%)
BR100 6,015 Increased By 71 (1.19%)
BR30 20,995 Increased By 69.6 (0.33%)
KSE100 58,883 Increased By 684.4 (1.18%)
KSE30 19,578 Increased By 202.9 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong dips at the open

AFP Published 23 Nov, 2023 12:53pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Thursday, brushing off gains on Wall Street, after data showed US consumers see inflation picking up over the next year, which could force the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.31 percent, or 54.55 points to 17,680.05.

Hong Kong stocks start week with rally

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.06 percent, or 1.93 points to 3,041.68, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged down 0.13 percent, or 2.49 points to 1,903.31.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong dips at the open

Additional tax on windfall income, profits, gains: Banks given Nov 30 deadline to make payment

Inter-bank: rupee extends gains against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Jul-Oct 2023-24: Rs300.9bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Cipher case: special court orders production of Imran, Qureshi on Nov 28

GSP review: EU identifies major challenges facing Pakistan

16-member ‘Export Advisory Council’ formed

Oil down more than 1% as uncertainty swirls over delayed OPEC+ meeting

NTDC unveils Rs510bn revised TIP

COP-28 in UAE: Institutions, depts must present stand on climate finance: PM

Read more stories