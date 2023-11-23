Hong Kong dips at the open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Thursday, brushing off gains on Wall Street, after data showed US consumers see inflation picking up over the next year, which could force the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.31 percent, or 54.55 points to 17,680.05.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.06 percent, or 1.93 points to 3,041.68, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged down 0.13 percent, or 2.49 points to 1,903.31.