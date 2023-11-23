BAFL 39.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
BOP 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.69%)
DGKC 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.39%)
FABL 26.97 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.39%)
FCCL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
FFL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
HBL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.36%)
HUBC 118.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.37%)
MLCF 39.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
OGDC 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PAEL 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.08%)
PIBTL 5.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PPL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.38%)
PRL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
SSGC 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.61%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.02%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
TRG 87.19 Increased By ▲ 5.04 (6.14%)
UNITY 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 6,008 Increased By 64.2 (1.08%)
BR30 20,994 Increased By 68.7 (0.33%)
KSE100 58,772 Increased By 572.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By 163.1 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil and gas investment could halve by 2030 to meet climate goal: IEA

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2023 11:51am

PARIS: The current $800 billion invested annually in the global oil and gas sector could be halved by 2030 if a goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is to be reached, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report Thursday.

The report added that no new long-lead-time oil and gas sector projects would be needed if that goal were to be reached, and some current projects would need to be shuttered.

The highest emitters in the global oil and gas industry have “vast potential for improvements”, the IEA said, as they face choices amid a climate crisis fuelled in large part by their products.

The industry will need to reduce emissions by 60% by 2030 in order for the industry to align with climate goals to limit warming to the 1.5C above pre-industrial average defined in the Paris agreement, the IEA said.

Temperatures this year are set to be the world’s warmest in 125,000 years, and there are concerns that the 1.5C threshold could be breached as early as this decade, which would lead to more and deadlier climate disasters.

Oil market on edge over Middle East crisis, IEA’s Birol says

“With the world suffering the impacts of a worsening climate crisis, continuing with business as usual is neither socially nor environmentally responsible,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said.

Oil and gas companies account for just 1% of global clean energy investment, with 60% of that coming from just four companies, making it a “marginal force at best” in transitioning to a clean energy system, the IEA said.

However, the IEA does not expect the industry will disappear in the transition to net zero emissions, as some investments will be needed to ensure security of energy supply and provide fuel for sectors where emissions are harder to abate.

The skills and resources from the oil and gas sector are also well placed to help scale up clean energy technologies - like hydrogen, carbon capture, offshore wind and liquid biofuels - which can account for 30% of energy consumed in 2050.

Global demand for oil and gas is expected to peak by 2030, the IEA report said, with demand seen falling by 45% by 2050 from today’s levels if governments deliver on their national energy and climate pledges.

Fatih Birol International Energy Agency's

Comments

1000 characters

Oil and gas investment could halve by 2030 to meet climate goal: IEA

Pakistan stocks’ merry run continues, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Inter-bank: rupee extends gains against US dollar

Jul-Oct 2023-24: Rs300.9bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Cipher case: special court orders production of Imran, Qureshi on Nov 28

GSP review: EU identifies major challenges facing Pakistan

16-member ‘Export Advisory Council’ formed

Oil down more than 1% as uncertainty swirls over delayed OPEC+ meeting

NTDC unveils Rs510bn revised TIP

COP-28 in UAE: Institutions, depts must present stand on climate finance: PM

Economist terms energy sector ‘black hole’

Read more stories